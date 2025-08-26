Govt Advances Modern Cardiac Care For Murree Through Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Center
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2025 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Tuesday informed that the Punjab Government is equipping the Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Center with state-of-the-art cardiac facilities. He reiterated the government’s commitment to transforming the Syed Muhammad Hussain Samli Hospital and Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Center into a premier healthcare facility for Murree and adjacent areas.
He said this while chairing a high-level meeting of the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education to review the progress of the hospital’s upgrading, including the procurement of medical equipment and human resource (HR) enhancements.
The minister said that for the first time in the hospital’s history, the Punjab Government is investing big amounts in advanced machinery, with a particular focus on establishing a fully equipped cath lab.
“We are providing HR and medical equipment on an emergency basis to ensure swift operationalization,” the minister said adding that immediate measures are underway to address HR challenges at the facility.
He also revealed plans to link the Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Center with the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology which is expected to deliver significant improvements in patient care. He directed relevant officers to ensure the project's success.
The meeting was attended by Dr. Farqad Alamgir, Chairman CM Advisory Committee for Cardiology, Special Secretary Development Zeeshan Shabbir Rana and others.
The Medical Superintendent, Dr. Qaiser Mahmood Abbasi, joined via video link, providing updates on the ongoing developments.
Additional Secretary Admin Khadijah Al-Kubra, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Additional Secretary Amir Muhammad, Additional Secretary Ashfaq-ur-Rehman, and other officers also attended the meeting .
