Govt Advancing To Achieve Target Of 10 Bln Tree Plantation As 1 Bln Target Completed: Zartaj Gul

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 10:16 PM

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had set the target of ten billion tree plantation across the country to address the issue of environmental degradation

One billion tree plantation had been completed and we were advancing to achieve target of ten billion tree plantation, she said while talking to ptv.

She said the people belonging to all segments of society were participating in the tree plantation drive launched by the government for making the environment clean and green.

Replying to a question about nurseries, she said the government was helping women to establish nurseries in their respective areas.

She said provincial ministers were actively working on a plan to improve the environment of provincial areas.

To another question about funds, she said over 14 billion rupees had been allocated to achieve the target of ten billion tree plantation in the country.

Commenting on national parks, she said we had increased the number of national parks from three to eight to tackle environment issues in a proper manner.

