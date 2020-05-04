UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Advises For Physical Distancing: Nausheen Hamid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr. Nausheen Hamid Monday advised people to maintain physical distance while performing economical activities to stay safe from the global pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel she stated that economic activities could not be curbed as Pakistan was already struggling to strengthen its national economy,total and strict lockdown was not the effective solution of this international crisis.

''I prefer smart lock down over complete lockdown,but masses should adapt all SOPs to prevent from the disease,''she mentioned.

In replying to a question she hailed the government and media for educating people the prevention measures effectively.

Even developed countries had soften lockdown for their public to open markets by following all safety measures,as it was not possible for any nation to continue with the strict lockdown for long time,she expressed.

