UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Advises No Tourism On Eid-ul-Adha: Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 02:59 PM

Govt advises no tourism on Eid-ul-Adha: Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Thursday said tourist resorts and excursion points would remain closed on Eid-ul-Adha to avoid the spread of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Thursday said tourist resorts and excursion points would remain closed on Eid-ul-Adha to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that people would throng to the hilly stations and mountainous areas to celebrate this big event which would certainly, increase the risk of coronavirus spread in the tourist destinations.

The government would revise SOPs for independence day celebration and the masses would be advised to act upon the SOPs. It would be advised to avoid huge public gatherings in parks and other public places, he added.

"I always celebrate independence day with my supporters in my hometown but this time I would prefer to observe national day while keeping social distance to contain COVID-19," he mentioned.

Related Topics

Pakistan Independence Event Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kremlin Slams Possible New US Sanctions on Nord St ..

14 seconds ago

Alhamra provides online classes

16 seconds ago

Second Phase of Russia's Coronavirus Vaccine Trial ..

17 seconds ago

France to impose indoor public mask-wearing

19 seconds ago

Unknown woman dies after hit by train

2 minutes ago

Sindh govt extends lockdown in Karachi till August ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.