Govt advises no tourism on Eid-ul-Adha: Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Thursday said tourist resorts and excursion points would remain closed on Eid-ul-Adha to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that people would throng to the hilly stations and mountainous areas to celebrate this big event which would certainly, increase the risk of coronavirus spread in the tourist destinations.

The government would revise SOPs for independence day celebration and the masses would be advised to act upon the SOPs. It would be advised to avoid huge public gatherings in parks and other public places, he added.

"I always celebrate independence day with my supporters in my hometown but this time I would prefer to observe national day while keeping social distance to contain COVID-19," he mentioned.