Govt advises people to stay indoor: Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said on Saturday people should stay indoor to avoid the novel contagion, saying smart lockdown would definitely bear the positive results.

It was worrisome for the majority of Pakistani population to face complete and strict lockdown for maximum days as majority of people were living below line, he said.

Educational institutes, public areas and marriage halls were closed, moreover, markets and shopping malls were shut down to limit movement of people, he stated.

Strict lockdown would be very hard for daily wagers and poor people, smart lockdown and self protection during this pandemic would save the country from drastic effects of Covid-19, he mentioned.

Replying to a question, he said PTI government did respect to doctors and paramedics and acknowledge their services.