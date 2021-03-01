UrduPoint.com
Govt Advocates For Open Balloting In Senate Polls To Ensure Transparency: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said the government had presented the senate election amendment bill in the parliament to hold Senate election through open ballot to ensure transparency.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government would win the senate elections with clear majority.

The minister said the opposition did not support open balloting in the senate elections as it wanted continuation of corruption and horse-trading in the elections.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party had lost their credibility among the people as both the political parties were rejected in the general elections of 2018.

Chaudhry Fawad said the opposition wanted to get relief in the corruption cases and National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) but the government would never make any compromise over the issue of corruption.

