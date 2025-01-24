Open Menu

Govt Affirmative To Dialogue: Rana Sanaullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister's Advisor on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah reaffirmed on Friday that the government has always supported dialogue as a way to resolve political issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he explained the framework for the dialogue process by adding that it starts with presenting a charter of demands, followed by a response from the other side.

“The government requested seven working days to provide a response to the demands,” he stated. “Regardless of whether the answer was, the talks were scheduled to proceed after that.”

He criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for withdrawing from the talks prematurely by adding that the PTI’s decision to abandon the process before the agreed time shows they were not serious about resolving the issues through dialogue.

He emphasized the solution to political problems lies in dialogue, not confrontation.

