Govt Affirmative To Dialogue: Rana Sanaullah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister's Advisor on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah reaffirmed on Friday that the government has always supported dialogue as a way to resolve political issues.
Talking to a private news channel, he explained the framework for the dialogue process by adding that it starts with presenting a charter of demands, followed by a response from the other side.
“The government requested seven working days to provide a response to the demands,” he stated. “Regardless of whether the answer was, the talks were scheduled to proceed after that.”
He criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for withdrawing from the talks prematurely by adding that the PTI’s decision to abandon the process before the agreed time shows they were not serious about resolving the issues through dialogue.
He emphasized the solution to political problems lies in dialogue, not confrontation.
Recent Stories
Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explores joys, struggles, power of f ..
Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing global challenges
Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional dev ..
UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council
SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant
653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says
Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2025
Tanay 8 Way crowned champion of UAE International Indoor Skydiving Championship
Joint UN vote scheduled for ICJ Judge replacement
UAE finish second in 3rd stage of Tour Down Under in Melbourne
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt affirmative to dialogue: Rana Sanaullah6 minutes ago
-
Joint sitting of Parliament passes four bills, defers four6 minutes ago
-
AD organizes training program for cotton’s cultivation6 minutes ago
-
One dead, three injured in firing incident in Nawan Shahr Abbottabad26 minutes ago
-
Joint Sitting of Parliament starts26 minutes ago
-
Training workshop on Anti-rape act held46 minutes ago
-
DC presides over PWD's meeting1 hour ago
-
Restrictions tightened along Srinagar-Jammu highway ahead of Indian R-Day2 hours ago
-
Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit to feature pride of KP awards and digital innovation2 hours ago
-
President for responsible AI use to revolutionise education system2 hours ago
-
On Education Day, PM reaffirms resolve for education system to balance AI with human creativity3 hours ago
-
CM approves Digital Transfer of Land Titles - a technology-driven, faceless process, minimising in-p ..13 hours ago