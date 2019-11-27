UrduPoint.com
 Govt Again Committed Blunders In Notification For Army Chief’s Extension: SC

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 15 seconds ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 05:01 PM

The top court observed that they had to set aside the notification due to blunders of the government.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2019) Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa on Wednesday observed that they had to set aside the notification issued for extension in tenure of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa due to the government’s blunders.

The CJP observed that the government committed big blunders again and many things which came to the fore through the notification should not have come.

“There is no mention of extension and re-appointment of army chief in the notification,” remarked the three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa remarked.

“In the past, five to six general enjoyed 10 years long extensions and unfortunately nobody even noticed,” the bench further remarked, adding that they would look at it so that no such mistake could be made in future.

The government also presented before the Supreme Court copy of the notification that was passed by the cabinet on Tuesday. Justice Mian Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah were the other members of the bench.

During the proceedings, Justice Shah asked the Attorney General that it was also not mentioned in the Army Act that the army chief would be from the armed forces and remarked that “you (AGP) could also be appointed as Army Chief. The CJP asked him that when General Bajwa was retiring to which the AGP said that he would retire on Tomorrow night.

At this, the CJP observed that they had to decide the matter soon so that the whole army could know about its chief.

During the hearing, the bench also asked the Attorney General about the retirement age of army chief to which he replied that it was not mentioned in the Army Act.

A SC three-member led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa is hearing the petition of Riaz Hanif Rahi against extension of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The analysts say that the government treated it as matter of ‘Pride’ and did not confess its mistakes and when the hearing started in the beginning the CJP asked the AGP but he instead of placing himself at the mercy of the court said that he would argue on the case.

They said that had the matter been resolved in seconds if the AGP would have surrendered before the court and would have sought time from the top court for legislation.

The court once again adjourned the hearing till Thursday (tomorrow).

It may be mentioned here that the CJP suspended the government’s notification issued for extension in tenure of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and said sought replies from the both sides.

On other hand, COAS General Bajwa is due to retire on Nov 29.

