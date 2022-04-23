UrduPoint.com

Govt Aimed At Economic Recovery In Pakistan: Miftah

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 23, 2022 | 12:21 PM

Govt aimed at economic recovery in Pakistan: Miftah

The Finance Minister while speaking at an event hosted by US think tank Atlantic Council in Washington DC says the new government in Pakistan will ensure that the growth is all inclusive.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2022) Finance Minister Dr. Miftah Ismail said on Saturday that the government's aim was to bring about economic and fiscal stability leading to economic recovery and growth in Pakistan.

Speaking at an event hosted by renowned US think tank Atlantic Council in Washington DC ,he said the government will ensure that this growth is all inclusive by taking care of the poor segments of the society.

He highlighted the economic agenda and priorities of the newly formed government in Pakistan.

The Finance Minister reiterated the government's commitment to attract US investment in all sectors of Pakistan's economy by creating business friendly environment.

He said that the government also recognizes the potential of Fintech and digital economy, and the sector will be facilitated further.

Miftah Ismail said that the government will take stepwise measures to ensure robust increase in exports of Pakistan to resolve balance of payment and current account deficit issues.

President of Atlantic Council Frederik Kempe in his introductory remarks said that Pakistan and the US had a longstanding partnership based on shared values of democratic governance, regional security and economic growth.

He said the Atlantic Council is particularly working to promote economic cooperation between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business Poor Washington Tank Event All Government

Recent Stories

Three soldiers martyred as terrorists attack from ..

Three soldiers martyred as terrorists attack from inside Afghanistan on Pakista ..

17 minutes ago
 Imran Khan ruined country; people rejected him in ..

Imran Khan ruined country; people rejected him in next general elections: Interi ..

15 minutes ago
 Kohat police arrest two suspected robbers

Kohat police arrest two suspected robbers

15 minutes ago
 Four injured in road mishap

Four injured in road mishap

15 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Quetta

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Quetta

16 minutes ago
 UK Dispatches Military Personnel to Lviv to Suppor ..

UK Dispatches Military Personnel to Lviv to Support Kiev's Subversive Operations ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.