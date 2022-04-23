Govt aimed at economic recovery in Pakistan: Miftah

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Finance Minister while speaking at an event hosted by US think tank Atlantic Council in Washington DC says the new government in Pakistan will ensure that the growth is all inclusive.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2022) Finance Minister Dr. Miftah Ismail said on Saturday that the government's aim was to bring about economic and fiscal stability leading to economic recovery and growth in Pakistan.

Speaking at an event hosted by renowned US think tank Atlantic Council in Washington DC ,he said the government will ensure that this growth is all inclusive by taking care of the poor segments of the society.

He highlighted the economic agenda and priorities of the newly formed government in Pakistan.

The Finance Minister reiterated the government's commitment to attract US investment in all sectors of Pakistan's economy by creating business friendly environment.

He said that the government also recognizes the potential of Fintech and digital economy, and the sector will be facilitated further.

Miftah Ismail said that the government will take stepwise measures to ensure robust increase in exports of Pakistan to resolve balance of payment and current account deficit issues.

President of Atlantic Council Frederik Kempe in his introductory remarks said that Pakistan and the US had a longstanding partnership based on shared values of democratic governance, regional security and economic growth.

He said the Atlantic Council is particularly working to promote economic cooperation between the two countries.