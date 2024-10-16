Gov’t aims for a broader consensus on constitutional amendment: Bilal Kiyani

Convener of the National Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bilal Azhar Kiyani, said on Wednesday that significant progress has been made in gaining support for the upcoming constitutional amendment package

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Convener of the National Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bilal Azhar Kiyani, said on Wednesday that significant progress has been made in gaining support for the upcoming constitutional amendment package.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the discussions with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) are in final stages, and a broader consensus on the amendment is expected soon.

"A welcome step" towards consensus building was yesterday’s meeting between Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and Maulana Fazlur Rehman (JUI-F) chief.

He hoped that in today’s meeting between Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the matters regarding proposed reforms would finalize.

The main objective of establishing a constitutional court is to expedite the resolution of pending cases, especially those affecting the common man, he added.

Kiyani said that work on legislation about the lower courts is also making headway rapidly.