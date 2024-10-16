Open Menu

Gov’t Aims For A Broader Consensus On Constitutional Amendment: Bilal Kiyani

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 11:21 PM

Gov’t aims for a broader consensus on constitutional amendment: Bilal Kiyani

Convener of the National Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bilal Azhar Kiyani, said on Wednesday that significant progress has been made in gaining support for the upcoming constitutional amendment package

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Convener of the National Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bilal Azhar Kiyani, said on Wednesday that significant progress has been made in gaining support for the upcoming constitutional amendment package. 

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the discussions with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) are in final stages, and a broader consensus on the amendment is expected soon.

"A welcome step" towards consensus building was yesterday’s meeting between Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and Maulana Fazlur Rehman (JUI-F) chief.

He hoped that in today’s meeting between Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the matters regarding proposed reforms would finalize.

The main objective of establishing a constitutional court is to expedite the resolution of pending cases, especially those affecting the common man, he added. 

Kiyani said that work on legislation about the lower courts is also making headway rapidly.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Resolution Man Progress Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Govt. committed to making life more affordable to ..

Govt. committed to making life more affordable to its people: Prime Minister Mu ..

1 second ago
 Students not to lose hope but accept challenges, s ..

Students not to lose hope but accept challenges, sustain efforts, hard work for ..

1 minute ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan welcomes ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan welcomes Chairman PPP in city

4 minutes ago
 Belarusian ambassador expresses gratitude on SCO-C ..

Belarusian ambassador expresses gratitude on SCO-CHG in Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 CM dismisses collage rape allegations as fabricate ..

CM dismisses collage rape allegations as fabricated

4 minutes ago
 Nasir Shah reaffirms Sindh govt’s commitment to ..

Nasir Shah reaffirms Sindh govt’s commitment to skill development of youth

4 minutes ago
Constitutional amendment, judicial reforms need of ..

Constitutional amendment, judicial reforms need of hour: Barrister Malik

53 seconds ago
 SCO moot draws worldwide attention as a right step ..

SCO moot draws worldwide attention as a right step towards regional cooperation

55 seconds ago
 AJK President, PM express grief over demise of AKN ..

AJK President, PM express grief over demise of AKNS President's mother

56 seconds ago
 KP Assembly passes Secretariat Employees (Rules & ..

KP Assembly passes Secretariat Employees (Rules & Regulations Bill 2024)

58 seconds ago
 ATC rejects Sanam Javed's exemption application

ATC rejects Sanam Javed's exemption application

1 minute ago
 South-South Cooperation Forum held to jointly buil ..

South-South Cooperation Forum held to jointly build a green Silk Road

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan