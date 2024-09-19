Open Menu

Govt Aims For Broaded Consensus On Constitutional Amendments: Kayani

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Govt aims for broaded consensus on constitutional amendments: Kayani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Convener of the National Parliamentary Taskforce on Sustainable Development Goals, Bilal Azhar Kayani, MNA, stated on Thursday that the authority to amend the Constitution solely belongs to Parliament.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that constitutional amendments were a parliamentary prerogative and that the government’s intent behind the proposed changes is based on good faith.

He further said that any amendment would be pursued through broad consensus.

He said that the goal of the amendment was to serve the national interest by improving the justice system.

The government, he added, is working to build consensus to meet the necessary numbers, he added.

Related Topics

Parliament Government

Recent Stories

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

2 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

4 hours ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

7 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

7 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

8 hours ago
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

8 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

9 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

9 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan