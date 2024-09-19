Govt aims for broaded consensus on constitutional amendments: Kayani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Convener of the National Parliamentary Taskforce on Sustainable Development Goals, Bilal Azhar Kayani, MNA, stated on Thursday that the authority to amend the Constitution solely belongs to Parliament.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that constitutional amendments were a parliamentary prerogative and that the government’s intent behind the proposed changes is based on good faith.

He further said that any amendment would be pursued through broad consensus.

He said that the goal of the amendment was to serve the national interest by improving the justice system.

The government, he added, is working to build consensus to meet the necessary numbers, he added.