Govt Aims To Ease Tax Burden On Salaried Class, Expand Tax Net: NA Informed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The government has acknowledged the financial strain on the salaried class due to taxation and reaffirmed its commitment to reducing their burden when economic conditions improve.
The discussion was initiated in the National Assembly through a Calling Attention Notice raised by Ms. Sharmila Faruqui Hashaam and Ms. Asiya Naz Tanoli, drawing the Minister for Finance and Revenue’s attention to the excessive tax burden on salaried individuals. The lawmakers highlighted that the current tax structure is creating severe financial hardships and causing grave concern among the public.
Speaking on the matter, Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani emphasized that the government is on a path to fiscal and macroeconomic stability while implementing an International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.
He highlighted that tax collection by the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has increased by 26% in the current fiscal year, reaching 7,345 billion rupees by February, compared to 5,891 billion rupees in the same period last year. Additionally, the Primary surplus—the government's revenue minus expenditures, excluding interest payments has almost doubled from 1,938 billion rupees last year to 3,518 billion rupees this year.
Kayani stressed that broadening the tax net would help distribute the tax burden more fairly, ensuring that the salaried class does not bear an excessive share of the responsibility.
"The Prime Minister has repeatedly committed that as soon as economic conditions improve, the burden on the salaried class will be reduced," he said.
Providing statistics, Kayani noted that out of 4.2 million salaried taxpayers, 3.2 million earn an annual salary of 1.2 million rupees (100,000 rupees per month) or less. Most earn around 600,000 rupees per year (50,000 rupees per month) and are exempt from income tax. Those earning 1.2 million rupees annually pay 28,000 rupees in tax. Despite these figures, the government recognizes the need to further ease their tax burden.
Meanwhile, the government has successfully increased tax compliance among retailers. The number of filing retailers has tripled from 200,000 to 600,000 this year, and tax collection from this sector has surged from 190 billion rupees to 425 billion rupees.
Kayani also addressed concerns about inflation, stating that the government has taken significant steps to reduce inflation to a historic low of 1.5%. He emphasized that improving purchasing power can be achieved in two ways: increasing incomes and reducing inflation. He assured that the government is working on both fronts, particularly in controlling prices of essential commodities.
“In the past year, we have seen significant improvement, and in the coming year, people will witness further increases in their disposable income and purchasing power,” Kayani added.
Recent Stories
DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care p ..
EU energy imports decline in 2024
Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..
AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations
EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I
Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..
Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..
Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome
Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..
DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt aims to ease tax burden on salaried class, expand tax net: NA Informed6 minutes ago
-
Parents celebrate Hasan Nawaz's record-breaking T20 century6 minutes ago
-
Indonesian diplomats, Pakistani scientists advocate for local oil palm cultivation to reduce edible ..6 minutes ago
-
Judges plant trees in court premises to mark World Forest Day, stress environmental responsibility16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will soon stand on its own feet: Sindh Governor16 minutes ago
-
'Robber' killed in police encounter16 minutes ago
-
Minister Irrigation inaugurates 'Plant for Pakistan' drive in Lal Suhanra Park16 minutes ago
-
DC visits Matric examination centre16 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Hafizabad over domestic issue16 minutes ago
-
"Plant a Tree for Pakistan" initiative launched in Faisalabad division16 minutes ago
-
Motorway police booked 112 drivers for overspeeding16 minutes ago
-
UN declares 2025 as Int’l Year of Glacier Preservation – Pakistan’s SUPARCO leads climate acti ..26 minutes ago