Govt aims to enroll 2.6 mln out of school children in two years: Ziaullah Bangash

(@imziishan)

Special Advisor to Chief Minister on Education, Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday said that 2.6 million out school children would be enrolled in two years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Advisor to Chief Minister on Education, Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday said that 2.6 million out school children would be enrolled in two years.

Addressing an advocacy seminar on out of School Children and way forward at Shaheed Osama ZafarModel High School No.2 ,Ziaullah Bangash said that 800000 (0.8) million children have been enrolled in last enrollment program across the province this year.

During this occasion,he visited stalls and classrooms and took briefing from education officers on various issues related to students, teachers and enhancing quality of education.

He informed with an aim to enhance enrollment in schools, he personally visited the tribal and other districts and met with the community leaders to take their valuable input on enrollment program with particular focus on female education.

Ziaullah said that RS 36 billion budget have been allocated for merged tribal districts with 22 billion development budget.He said that second shift has been started in Higher Secondary Schools to bring back out of school children, adding for this purpose rented buildings were hired to bring more children to school.

" We are trying not to leave any child out of school and utilizing our all resources" Ziaullah Bangash added.