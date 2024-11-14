- Home
- Pakistan
- Govt aims to provide affordable, nutritious food to every citizen: Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain
Govt Aims To Provide Affordable, Nutritious Food To Every Citizen: Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) celebrated World Food Day on Thursday at the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) in partnership with the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), World Food Programme (WFP), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the International Trade Centre (ITC).
Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, attended as Chief Guest, alongside prominent figures such as UN Resident Coordinator Mohamed Yahya and FAO Representative Florence Rolle. The event drew government officials, academia, UN agency representatives, and students.
In his address, Minister Hussain reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to food security, emphasizing a need for cooperative efforts with both national and international organizations.
He stated, "Our commitment to national food security is unwavering, as we aim to implement inclusive policies that ensure every citizen has access to safe, nutritious, and affordable food."
Highlighting this year’s theme of food as a fundamental human right, Mohamed Yahya noted the urgency, as 40% of Pakistan’s population experiences food insecurity.
Florence Rolle emphasized the importance of sustainable practices and community-driven policies to foster resilience. "With over 783 million globally facing food insecurity, collaborative efforts bring us closer to a future where everyone’s right to adequate food is realized,” she stated.
The nationwide campaign concluded with activities involving students, local farmers, and community members, underscoring a multi-sector approach to food security through equitable resource distribution and support for vulnerable communities.
Recent Stories
Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
More Stories From Pakistan
-
YPF president congratulates Speaker AJK for establishing YPF chapter2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan unveils first climate finance strategy to mobilise funds for national climate action2 minutes ago
-
SMBB Medical University organised awareness seminar on "No Corruption"2 minutes ago
-
Students, teachers of Benazir Women University visit KP assembly2 minutes ago
-
Six outlaws arrested in Lakki Marwat2 minutes ago
-
Dr Asma Mansoor assumes role as Incharge Protocol & PR at IIUI2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police tightens noose on criminal elements: DIG Raza3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan , North Macedonia strengthen ties as interior ministers meet to discuss issues12 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri folk tunes and heritage enliven Lok Mela 202412 minutes ago
-
Romina lauds Acumen climate action fund to transform agriculture13 minutes ago
-
Jamrud police seize 9 Kg Hashish, two arrested22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reports 49th WPV1 case22 minutes ago