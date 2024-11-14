Govt aims to provide affordable, nutritious food to every citizen: Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) celebrated World Food Day on Thursday at the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) in partnership with the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), World Food Programme (WFP), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the International Trade Centre (ITC).

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, attended as Chief Guest, alongside prominent figures such as UN Resident Coordinator Mohamed Yahya and FAO Representative Florence Rolle. The event drew government officials, academia, UN agency representatives, and students.

In his address, Minister Hussain reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to food security, emphasizing a need for cooperative efforts with both national and international organizations.

He stated, "Our commitment to national food security is unwavering, as we aim to implement inclusive policies that ensure every citizen has access to safe, nutritious, and affordable food."

Highlighting this year’s theme of food as a fundamental human right, Mohamed Yahya noted the urgency, as 40% of Pakistan’s population experiences food insecurity.

Florence Rolle emphasized the importance of sustainable practices and community-driven policies to foster resilience. "With over 783 million globally facing food insecurity, collaborative efforts bring us closer to a future where everyone’s right to adequate food is realized,” she stated.

The nationwide campaign concluded with activities involving students, local farmers, and community members, underscoring a multi-sector approach to food security through equitable resource distribution and support for vulnerable communities.