Govt aims to provide loans to 50 mln Youth: Shaza Fatima

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima on Wednesday said that the Prime Minister's laptop scheme had been revived to provide employment opportunities to the youth and promote entrepreneurship in the country.

Addressing the closing ceremony of Global Entrepreneurship 2022 at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), she lauded RCCI's role in promoting entrepreneurship in the region and asked Rawalpindi Chamber to become a partner for mentorship.

"The information about the student loan scheme will be shared with the Chamber," she added.

Under the program, Shaza said that the government aimed to provide loans to more than 50 million youths aged 15 and 29.

The special assistant informed that the youth could access these opportunities by visiting pmyp.gov.pk.

There would be no interest or collateral on loans up to Rs 500,000, adding, "This year, laptops will be distributed amongst 100,000 high achievers, and there will be a 50 percent share for women while transgender will also be accommodated".

Shaza said that it was unfortunate that the unemployment rate was 4.5 percent while the unemployment rate at the graduate level was thirty-five percent which was alarming.

She added that the government was introducing structural changes in the education system in which there will be more focus on skills.

President RCCI Saqib Rafiq, in his speech, said that the purpose of organizing the Entrepreneurship Week was to attract students towards entrepreneurship.

Rawalpindi Chamber has been organizing this week every year, he added.

Global Entrepreneurship Week - GEW was celebrated worldwide from 11 to 14th November 2022 to encourage the youth for entrepreneurial careers.