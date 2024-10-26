Govt. aims to reduce poverty by enhancing exports and raising tax-to-GDP ratio: Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik, on Saturday said that the government was committed to strengthening the economy by enhancing exports and broadening the economic base.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government was focusing on fostering a business-friendly environment by streamlining procedures and minimizing bureaucratic obstacles.

He said the government's focus was to raise the tax-to-GDP ratio for reducing poverty and accelerating economic development. “The government’s significant priority is to improve the ease of doing business to attract more investments in the country,” he added.

In response to a question, the minister said that there was a consensus among all political parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), on the constitutional amendments.

“The government has always prioritized creating consensus to move forward with necessary reforms,” he said.

He criticized PTI’s approach, suggesting that the party was often issuing contradictory statements for political maneuvering.