Govt aims to strengthen judicial system through reforms: Ihsan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister of Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan said on Tuesday that the purpose of the reforms was to empower the judicial system in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the Primary focus of the proposed judicial reforms was to expedite swift justice and reduce the backlog of cases pending in courts for decades.

"Introducing reforms to strengthen the judiciary was the prerogative of Parliament because we ranked very low in the judicial system around the globe," he added.

Replying to a query related to PTI allegations on reforms, he stated that the opposition’s propaganda was purely political gimmick, these reforms are nation-specific, not person-specific.