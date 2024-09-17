Govt Aims To Strengthen Judicial System Through Reforms: Ihsan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister of Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan said on Tuesday that the purpose of the reforms was to empower the judicial system in the country.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the Primary focus of the proposed judicial reforms was to expedite swift justice and reduce the backlog of cases pending in courts for decades.
"Introducing reforms to strengthen the judiciary was the prerogative of Parliament because we ranked very low in the judicial system around the globe," he added.
Replying to a query related to PTI allegations on reforms, he stated that the opposition’s propaganda was purely political gimmick, these reforms are nation-specific, not person-specific.
Recent Stories
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Holy Prophet (PBUH) united warring tribesmen under one religion, pardoned all rivals after Makkah’ ..21 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover marijuana31 minutes ago
-
1,300 cops deployed for security in Bahawalpur41 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today59 minutes ago
-
One Killed, 2 Injured in Mansehra shooting1 hour ago
-
Life of Muhammad (SAW) profound example for humanity: Governor Kundi1 hour ago
-
Seerat-un-Nabi Conference: Salik calls for integration of religious, worldly knowledge in modern cur ..1 hour ago
-
Dar calls for education system to promote moral, technological growth1 hour ago
-
Pb Governor urges following the last Prophet's PBUH teachings in true spirit1 hour ago
-
5814 police men deployed for Eid Milad-un-Nabi security2 hours ago
-
Shafqat Shah expressed sorrow over death of Sarfaraz Domki13 hours ago
-
IGP takes notice of murder of four people13 hours ago