Govt Alive To Miseries Of Karachi People: PM

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the government was fully alive to the miseries of the people of Karachi.

In a meeting with Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Nasim and Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail who called on him here, the prime minister said the government would not leave the people of Karachi alone.

During the meeting, they discussed the situation in Sindh province post heavy rains.

