Govt alive to problems being faced by Sindh people: Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government was fully alive to the problems being faced by the people of Sindh and he would soon visit the province.

The prime minister, in a meeting with the Members of the National Assembly from Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur and Mirpur Khas divisions, said those, who had plundered the public resources, would be held accountable.

The MNAs, who called on the prime minister, included Mohammed Mian Soomro, Dr Fehmida Mirza, Ghaus Bakhsh Mahr, Nuzhat Pathan, Laal Chand, Jiye Parkash, Sabir Hussain Qaim Khawani, Salahuddin and Saira Bano, a PM Office statement said.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Naeemul Haq, Arshad Dad, Saifullah Niazi also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the overall situation in the Sindh province, the Federal government's development projects in the province and the problems faced by the people there.

The MNAs lauded the government's measures for economic stability, annual budget 2019-20 and the prime minister's address on Tuesday night to take the nation into confidence on crucial issues of national importance.

The lawmakers also apprised the prime minister about the problems in their respective Constituencies.