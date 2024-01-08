Open Menu

Govt All Set To Host Pakistan' First 'Global Health Security Summit': Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan said on Monday that the government is all set to host the country's first 'Global Health Security Summit' in Islamabad from January 10 to 11, in which World Health Organization experts, ministers, UN Representatives of the United Nations and other officials will attend.

Talking to a private news channel, the Minister said that the Global Health Summit will not only improve the image of our country but also the confidence of international stakeholders in our health sector and its ability to tackle challenges of unprecedented scale.

He said the main strategic objectives of the summit are to collaborate with world leaders to ensure equity-based pandemic preparedness, financing for low- and middle-income countries, and mutual exchange of knowledge, as well as member states.

and exchange experiences with experts in the thematic areas of the Summit.

He said the theme of the summit is "Together for a Healthy Planet" and key topics of the summit include the impact of global health security on national security, pandemic preparedness and response, climate change and emerging public health.

'Our motto is no one is safe until everyone is safe'. he said.

Every country was praising our effort for holding this world health summit, he said, adding, that we want to increase the flow of credibility, funding and infrastructure to handle the viruses.

Replying to a query, he said Dr Jan said that after the pandemic, countries normally pay little attention to the devastating diseases, however, Pakistan has taken the lead in alarming the world that the worst may yet to come.

