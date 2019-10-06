UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt All Set To Launch Ehsaas Langar In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 07:50 PM

Govt all set to launch Ehsaas Langar in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :With the aim of making Pakistan, a 'welfare state', Ehsaas Langar scheme is a welcome move of the incumbent government to reduce inequality and invest in people through public private partnership model.

The whole set up has been established jointly by Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division and Saylani Welfare International Trust within a period of less than a month as Prime Minister had directed Ehsaas to launch this initiative without any delay, a press release said on Sunday.

Ehsaas is opening its first Langar in Islamabad, where free distribution of charity food will be held regularly among the deserving and marginalized. Under the overarching umbrella of Ehsaas, this is the first scheme of the government of Pakistan that has been set up as a public private partnership.

This 'Ehsaas Langar Scheme' will be stretched out to a scale across the country providing everyday meals to people in need.

Reflecting on this collaborative public private initiative, Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation stated, 'Ehsaas Langar' is a totally different scheme that has been established on the special instructions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to make sure that the charity reaches out the deserving. It is indeed, the highest honour for Ehsaas to feed the poor with respect and dignity'.

The SWIT partnering with Ehsaas on this Langar initiative is a reputable Pakistani charity focusing on social welfare of the poor and distressed. The Trust endeavors to provide the quality services in areas including food, education, medical and social welfare free of cost to the marginalized people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Poor Education Sunday Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

41 minutes ago

ERC continues second series of group weddings in Y ..

56 minutes ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Chief Minister of ..

56 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens GITEX Technology Week 20 ..

1 hour ago

Rashid Centre for People of Determination unveils ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi non-oil foreign merchandise trade stands ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.