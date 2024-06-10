Govt All Set To Present People-friendly, Development-oriented Budget 2024-25 : Muqam
Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam Monday assured that the government would provide a people-friendly and development-oriented budget for 2024-25 that would provide relief to the disadvantaged and successfully implement its policies to serve the masses.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the scope of public welfare projects would be extended under public-private partnership and unnecessary expenditures further reduced.
He said besides big cities, balanced development of villages is also being ensured so that all facilities should be available to the youth and farmers living in rural areas.
He said the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has better days ahead where the common man will get full benefit from the prudent policies of the present government.
The minister also assured that the government would control inflation and the common man would get relief on priority.
Replying to a question, he said the next financial year would be the year of economic progress for Pakistan, adding economic conditions were difficult and the government was adopting a policy of utilizing available resources in the best possible manner.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AUP holds training workshop on “Self-Assessment Document Preparation”22 minutes ago
-
DC bans illegal cattle markets1 hour ago
-
PM praises Team Pakistan for good display of bowling against India in ICC T20 World Cup11 hours ago
-
AJK PM grieves over tragic road accident in Neelam Valley12 hours ago
-
CM inagurates projects at Naya Nazimambad12 hours ago
-
17 years girl abducted in Wah Cantt12 hours ago
-
Special Operations Cell arrests PO from Spain12 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan pays tribute to Researcher Atta Muhammad Bhanbhro12 hours ago
-
Foolproof security for churches on Sunday13 hours ago
-
8576 raids conducted on drug dealers' hideouts13 hours ago
-
CM Maryam launched 42 public interest projects in 100 days: Azma Bukhari13 hours ago
-
Lahore experiences hot, dry weather on Sunday13 hours ago