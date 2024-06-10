Govt all set to present people-friendly, development-oriented budget 2024-25 : Muqam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam Monday assured that the government would provide a people-friendly and development-oriented budget for 2024-25 that would provide relief to the disadvantaged and successfully implement its policies to serve the masses.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the scope of public welfare projects would be extended under public-private partnership and unnecessary expenditures further reduced.

He said besides big cities, balanced development of villages is also being ensured so that all facilities should be available to the youth and farmers living in rural areas.

He said the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has better days ahead where the common man will get full benefit from the prudent policies of the present government.

The minister also assured that the government would control inflation and the common man would get relief on priority.

Replying to a question, he said the next financial year would be the year of economic progress for Pakistan, adding economic conditions were difficult and the government was adopting a policy of utilizing available resources in the best possible manner.