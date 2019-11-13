UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt All Set To Take Action Against Middle Man For Price Hike: Minister For Aviation Chaudhary Ghulam Sarwar

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:48 PM

Govt all set to take action against middle man for price hike: Minister for Aviation Chaudhary Ghulam Sarwar

The government was all set to take action against middle man (commission agents) of the market to control inflation, Minister for Aviation Chaudhary Ghulam Sarwar said here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The government was all set to take action against middle man (commission agents) of the market to control inflation, Minister for Aviation Chaudhary Ghulam Sarwar said here on Wednesday.

He made these remarks while talking to media persons.

The minister said the government had prepared plans to control rising prices of household items in the market.

For this very purpose, the government had devised some practical policies in which they would not only control the market prices rather would curtail the involvement of commission agents who were responsible for making flocculation and tailored increase in prices of goods in the markets, he added.

Sarwar said that some of the government bodies had advised the departments concerned to either eliminate or minimize the role of middle name within the market pricing system.

Adulteration and temporary rise in the price of goods would only be resolved if the middle man was set aside from the market and the profiteers, hoarders were regularly checked, he added.

"We will try to take all necessary measures to reduce the prices and control the external involvement within the markets to provide maximum relief to the public," the minister noted.

Related Topics

Man Price Turkish Lira Market Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Govt grants four-week conditional permission to Na ..

14 minutes ago

Germany, Netherland to take back Daesh/ISIS terror ..

59 seconds ago

First group of Sikh yatrees returns in Lahore

1 minute ago

Stocks hit by trade doubts, Hong Kong unrest

10 minutes ago

Anti typhoid vaccination drive to begin in Matiari ..

1 minute ago

French circus bear Mischa dies after rescue

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.