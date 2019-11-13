Govt all set to take action against middle man for price hike: Minister for Aviation Chaudhary Ghulam Sarwar

The government was all set to take action against middle man (commission agents) of the market to control inflation, Minister for Aviation Chaudhary Ghulam Sarwar said here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The government was all set to take action against middle man (commission agents) of the market to control inflation, Minister for Aviation Chaudhary Ghulam Sarwar said here on Wednesday.

He made these remarks while talking to media persons.

The minister said the government had prepared plans to control rising prices of household items in the market.

For this very purpose, the government had devised some practical policies in which they would not only control the market prices rather would curtail the involvement of commission agents who were responsible for making flocculation and tailored increase in prices of goods in the markets, he added.

Sarwar said that some of the government bodies had advised the departments concerned to either eliminate or minimize the role of middle name within the market pricing system.

Adulteration and temporary rise in the price of goods would only be resolved if the middle man was set aside from the market and the profiteers, hoarders were regularly checked, he added.

"We will try to take all necessary measures to reduce the prices and control the external involvement within the markets to provide maximum relief to the public," the minister noted.