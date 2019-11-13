UrduPoint.com
Govt All Set To Take Action Against Middlemen To Control Price Hike: Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:04 PM

Govt all set to take action against middlemen to control price hike: Ghulam Sarwar Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Wednesday said the government was all set to take action against middlemen (commission agents) to control inflation and hike in the prices of daily use items.

Talking to media persons here, he said the government had prepared plans to control rising prices of household items. Some practical policies had been devised, which would not only control the market prices but also curtail the involvement of commission agents, who were responsible for making fluctuations and tailored increase in the prices of goods, he added.

Sarwar said the departments concerned had been had advised to either eliminate or minimize the role of middlemen in the market pricing system. The issue of fluctuation in the prices of goods could be resolved if the middleman's role in the market was set aside, with a check on profiteers and hoarders, he added.

"We will try to take all necessary measures to reduce the prices and control the external involvement in the markets to provide maximum relief to the public," the minister vowed.

