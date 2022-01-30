Govt Allama Iqbal Graduate College to have new academic block: Minister

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq announced the construction of new academic block, multi-purpose hall, female retiring room, science lab, launch of evening classes and early provision of teaching staff at Govt Allama Iqbal Graduate College.

He disclosed this while addressing the participants of a special ceremony held after the inauguration of Asghar Sodai Block at Govt Allama Iqbal Graduate College, Sialkot.

Deputy Director Colleges Iqbal Kaloya, Principal Prof. Muhammad Aslam Shakir, Coordinator Chaudhry Muhammad Ilyas, Prof Rana Ishtiaq, besides, heads of various colleges of Sialkot city and students attended the function.

The Minister said that, from 2018 to up till now, seats at government colleges in Sialkot district had been increased by two and a half thousands for four years BS programme and "I am trying to add one and a half thousands more BS seats in the public sector for the talented students of Sialkot before upcoming elections".

"I am sure that these students studying in government colleges will excel and serve the country and the nation", he added.

He said that in BS programmes, students were being charged only Rs 13,000 per semester, while in private sector, huge fee was charged.

The Minister said: "I am not against educational institutions in private sector as they are alsorendering valuable services for the development of country and the nation".