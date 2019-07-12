Govt. alliance submit no-confidence resolution against Mandviwala

(@imziishan)

The ruling and its allied political parties in Upper House of the Parliament Friday submitted a no-confidence resolution against Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala to the Senate Secretariat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The ruling and its allied political parties in Upper House of the Parliament Friday submitted a no-confidence resolution against Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala to the Senate Secretariat.

The motion, signed by 26 senators, has been submitted in the Secretariat for further consideration, a senior official in the Senate Secretariat told APP.

Talking to media persons here, Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz said "As many as 26 Senators from PTI and its allied parties have signed a no-confidence resolution against the Deputy Chairman." The senators have submitted the motion seeking removal of Mandviwala under Rule 12 (Removal of Chairman or Deputy Chairman) of the Rules of Procedure in Conduct of business in the Senate and Article 61, read along with Article 53(7)(c).

Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said "Our stance is that when opposition parties did not respect our votes, which were cast in favour of Sanjrani and know they are withdrawing their support for the Senate chairman.

We will withdraw our support for the deputy chairman as well," he said.

"They are expressing no-confidence in our candidate and we are also expressing the no-confidence in their candidate, and we will win" he added.

He said Sadiq Sanjrani, after being elected as Chairman, was running the Senate affairs "with dignity" and there was "no reason to remove him."Answering a question, he dispelled the impression of horse-trading and said "money will not be used in the chairman senate election, there are 15-20 members in the Senate who are completely independent."He said Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani had very cordial relations with Senators due to his good behavior in the Senate.