Govt, Allies On Board To Address Nation's Challenges: Rana Sanaullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday that all the allies, including the Pakistan People Party (PPP), were on board and ready to solve the country's problems.

Talking to private news channel, he said that having point of view and dissent is beauty of democracy, both within the party and allies had difference of opinions and disagreements but these issues must resolve through consultation and dialogue.

To a question upon the development funds of MNA and MPA, Rana Sanaullah said that the funds will be distributed equally without any discrimination.

