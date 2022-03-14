UrduPoint.com

Govt, Allies Partners On Same Page: Asad Umer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2022 | 04:06 PM

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Omar said on Monday that the ruling coalition parties had assured the Prime Minister of their full support against the no-confidence motion

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the opposition would not succeed in any move against the government.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government along with its allies would protect national interests on all fronts.

He said that we are satisfied with the cooperation of the coalition partners, adding that at present the entire PTI stands firmly with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Asad Umar said that the PTI government would not only fulfill this term but would also win the next general elections.

He claimed that the PTI and its allies would defeat the opposition parties in parliament, as they had done in the past.

