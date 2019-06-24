UrduPoint.com
Govt Allocated Due Share To Health Sector To Deliver Best By Health Professionals: Samsam Bukhari

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 12:06 PM

Govt allocated due share to health sector to deliver best by health professionals: Samsam Bukhari

DEPALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab minister for information and culture Samsam Ali Shah Bukhari here on Monday said that like other segments of the society, doctors also have their problems and nobody can be happy with another person.

He said that no segment is superior than others segments of the society and life and death would be decided by Allah.

Addressing a ceremony organized by Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), the minister said that the government has granted due share to health sector in the budget than the previous governments and health professionals have to deliver.

Regarding Sahiwal incident, Samsam Bukhari said that the tragedy was not happened due to faulty A/C system and media should verify the facts before making issues of such incidents.

He said the government is busy all the time in serving the people which is our responsibility.

The minister said that the formation of southern Punjab province will be realized and there is due budgetary share for this purpose.

