Govt allocated substantial funds for education: Shahwani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan Government's Spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Tuesday said the provincial government has allocated substantial funds for the provision of modern educational facilities in the province.

He said that boarding schools were also being set up in every district of the province with the personal interest of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and said the youth of the province are very talented and intelligent.

He said the students would also be able to compete with the students of other provinces of the country and would be able to use their skills to serve the country and the province in future.

He said that it was a matter of great pleasure that the provincial government had increased the annual grant to the universities and higher educational institutions of the province.

He said the talented students from the provincial government Laptops are also being provided to female students.