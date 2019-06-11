Govt allocates 200.000 mln for various schemes of Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Division

The federal government has allocated an amount of Rs. 200.000 million for various new and ongoing schemes of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20

According to PSDP, the government has allocated an amount of Rs. 120.000 million for various ongoing schemes and Rs. 80.

000 million for various new schemes of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division.

In new schemes, the government has allocated Rs. 70.000 million for Center for Rural Economy and an amount of Rs. 50 million for the establishment of Center for Social Entrepreneurship.

In new schemes, an amount of Rs. 60.000 million allocated for the Solutions Innovation Challenge to Improve Socio-Economic condition in legging Districts and to create economic opportunities (Phase-I) and Rs. 20.000 million allocated for "Tahafuz Pilot Project".