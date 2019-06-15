Govt allocates 35 pc development funds to South Punjab: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht on Friday said that 35 per cent development funds had been allocated for South Punjab in the budget 2019-20.

Talking to media along with Punjab Law Minister Basharat Raja outside Punjab Assembly, he said that funds of South Punjab would only be used for development of South Punjab, adding that the Punjab government had enhanced development budget by 47 per cent.

He said that the Punjab government had increased amount for social sector, including health and education, in financial year 2019-20.

The minister said that nine new hospitals would be established during the financial year 2019-20, adding that six new universities would also be set up during the year.

Hashim Jawan Bakht said that the Punjab government had announced 'Ahsaas programme' for marginalised segment of society, adding that 'Ba Himmat Buzurg' programme was also being started for welfare of old people.

'New Zindagi' programme was being initiated for acid victims, he said and added that 'Sarparast' programme for widows and many other programmes were also being launched to facilitate the people.

The minister said the Punjab government had enhanced development budget by 47 per cent, adding that 35 per cent development funds had been allocated for South Punjab in the budget 2019-20. The funds of South Punjab would only be used for development of South Punjab, he maintained.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would further enhance development budget in coming years.

On the occasion, Raja Basharat said that now people did not trust the opposition, adding the opposition's protest in Punjab Assembly during budget session proved that the opposition parties were not capable enough to gain peoples' confidence and support.

He said that the opposition could not criticise the budget as the PTI's government despite difficult economic situation presented praiseworthy and public-friendly budget.

To a question, the minister said the opposition could not launch any movement against the government as it had no agenda or issue.