Govt Allocates 4200 Acre Lands Dedicated For SMEs: Khusro Bakhtyar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2022 | 05:14 PM

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Monday said that the government had allocated 4200 acre lands dedicated for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in existing industrial estates on plug and play basis, now the provision of this infrastructure is being made available for SMEs with help of provincial governments

He said this while presiding over the meeting of pre-NCC (National Coordination Committee) on SME development, said a press release issued here.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Finance Minister Makhdum Hashim Jawan Bakht, Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Afzal, CEO SMEDA Hashim Raza and relevant provincial secretaries of Punjab. Federal Secretary of Industries and Production and senior officers of the Ministry joined through video link.

The meeting discussed the implementation plan relating to land allotment to SMEs under newly launched National SME Policy.

The Minister directed the Secretary Industries and Production and SMEDA to work with relevant authorities to devise a workable model to set up SME industrial estates based on a land lease model to reduce set-up costs for SMEs. He said that proposed model would be the central planning tool for all infrastructure decisions for catering the needs of SME clusters.

The Minister reiterated that the federal government would support all provincial governments to develop SMEs zones for robust growth of SMEs countrywide.

The meeting of National Coordination Committee on SME Development is scheduled on February 09, 2022 under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Industries and Production.

