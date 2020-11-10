UrduPoint.com
Govt Allocates $50 Million To Fight Malnutrition, Stunted Growth In Children

Tue 10th November 2020 | 12:18 AM

The government has allocated eight billion rupees ($50 million) to provide a cash stipend and nutritious food to mothers across the country to help fight malnutrition and stunted growth in children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The government has allocated eight billion rupees ($50 million) to provide a cash stipend and nutritious food to mothers across the country to help fight malnutrition and stunted growth in children.

The health and nutrition cash transfer program, launched as a pilot project in nine districts, aims to address stunting in children less than two years of age and reverse what the government has called an "ongoing crisis" by strengthening children's nutritional needs, Arab news reported .

Malnutrition in Pakistan is the highest in the region with 30 percent children underweight and 44 percent stunted. Around 49 percent Pakistani women are moderately anaemic, more than half of Pakistani children under the age of five are anemic, and 39 percent children in the country are zinc deficient, according to the latest National Nutrition Survey.

"We have started this program [in districts] where the prevalence of stunting is the highest," Dr Sania Nishtar, special assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, said in an interview with Arab News.

"This is one of the priorities for the Prime Minister which is why we have a special program called Ehsaas Nashonuma, a conditional cash transfer program with free distribution of specialized nutrition food," Nishtar added.

Under the government's new program, 33 centers have been set up in nine districts including Upper Dir, Bagh, Ghizer, Hunza, Kharmang, Kharan, Badin and Rajanpur, where families will be provided a quarterly stipend of 2,000 rupees for girls and 1,500 rupees for boys along with packets of food.

Nishtar said the government would soon be launching a program dashboard so that people could track the utilization of the funds and the impact of the program.

"We will be expanding this program based on results of the evaluation in nine districts," she said.

