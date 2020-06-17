Govt. allocates additional funds for alleviation of poverty in interior Sindh: PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said they were fully cognizant of the issues being faced by the people in the interior Sindh and to remove this sense of deprivation, he undertook his visit to Larkana.

He said considering the poverty of the interior Sindh province, the Federal government had allocated additional funds under the Ehsaas cash programme.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf workers who called on him here, PM Office media wing in a press release said.

The delegation warmly welcomed the prime minister for visiting interior Sindh. They lauded the prime minister for the launch of Ehsaas emergency cash programme to support the poor and labourers belonging to interior Sindh.

The prime minister advised the workers to effectively run public awareness programme about the coronavirus pandemic in their respective areas.