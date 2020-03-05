Govt allocates billions to explore job opportunities, scholarships for youth: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government following the enlightened vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan, had allocated billions of rupees for youth and scholarship programs.

These views were expressed by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs while talking to a private news channel programe.

Rs.

100 billion had been fixed for exploring job opportunities to youth of the country, he said adding that scholarship programs would help the needy students to fulfill their dreams in various educational disciplines.

Commenting on high interest rate, he hoped that PTI government would take the steps to bring the interest rate down in the coming weeks.

In reply to a question, he said due to dynamic policies of the present government, the economic indicator was showing upward sign.