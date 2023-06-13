Govt allocates funds for general elections: MNA

UrduPoint.com

Member National Assembly (MNA), Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Tuesday said that the coalition government has allocated funds for conducting the next general elections in four provinces of the country

Talking to a private television channel, he said the general elections would be organized by the election commission of Pakistan (ECP), in a transparent manner.

The foolproof security arrangements would be made for the next elections in Pakistan, he added. The caretaker set up would be responsible for holding free and fair elections in October, he said. Commenting on the role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said the PTI had been involved in subversive activities.

The Chairman of this party was found guilty of a crime after May 9 incident, he added. He said the mastermind of the May 9 activity, was not yet arrested. He said the government will take action against the culprits involved in attacking security institutions. To a question about Nawaz Sharif, he said the former prime minister should visit Pakistan for leading the election campaign. He hoped that PML-N would form the next government for developing the country following the guidance and vision of Nawaz Sharif.

