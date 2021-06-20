UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

Govt allocates funds for Murree, Kotli Sattian projects: MPA Latasub Satti

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab government has allocated funds in 2021-22 financial year budget for Murree and Kotli Sattian projects, said Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Murree, Major ® Latasub Satti.

He informed that three small dams would be constructed for supplying water to Murree as funds had been allocated for the projects while a technical training college would also be set up to impart technical training to the youngsters of Murree he added.

Major (R) Latasub said that it was vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan that a person from each family should be imparted technical training.

A technical training college was approved for Murree and funds have also been allocated for the project.

He further informed that the government had also approved a chairlift project for Kotli Sattian for which technical feasibility had also been conducted.

Solid steps were being taken to promote tourism as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar.

More projects would also be conceived and executed to promote tourism in all attractive areas of the province, he added.

