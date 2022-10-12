Govt allocates funds to provide subsidized seeds to farmers in flood-hit areas: National Assembly told

The National Assembly on Wednesday was informed that the government had allocated huge funds to provide subsidized seeds to farmers in the flood-affected areas of the country

Responding to a question, Parliamentary Secretary on National food Security and Research Ahmad Raza Maneka said the Federal Government had sought the cooperation of provinces in facilitating the farmers.

Maneka said the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council was imparting scientific knowledge to the farmers to enhance agriculture production.

He said the prime objective of PARC was to promote research in the agriculture sector. The Council was consistently arranging seminars and symposiums to create awareness among the farmers regarding scientific upgradation in the agriculture sector.