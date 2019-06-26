UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Allocates Generous Budget For Health Sector: DMS SGRH

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 03:09 PM

Govt allocates generous budget for health sector: DMS SGRH

Punjab government is focusing on health sector reforms and has allocated generous amount of funds in the budget for health department for new as well as ongoing projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab government is focusing on health sector reforms and has allocated generous amount of funds in the budget for health department for new as well as ongoing projects.

This was stated by DMS Admin II of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) Dr Ahmed Raza Khan while commenting on the budgetary allocation of Rs279 billion in the current budget for the health sector during an exclusive talk with APP here on Wednesday.

He said that 'Mother & Child Care' project was under consideration and soon work would be started on it.

Responding to a question about the gynae speciality in the hospital, he said the hospital was providing tertiary care to patients and the hospital was launched in 1947 as a trust hospital.

He said that four units of gynae department comprising around 200 beds were operational round the clock while the bed strength of the hospital had reached 972.

He said the hospital with over 30 departments was catering to 600 patients in OPDs and 300 patients in Emergency block daily.

Dr Ahmad Raza said that free medicines were being provided to patients especially indoor patients, and nominal charges were being received from well-to-do patients for tests,adding that needy patients were availing all kinds of test facilities free-of-cost.

The DMS said that the Punjab Healthcare Commission declared SGRH had good gynae facility as compared to other hospitals.

He called upon young doctors to undergo professional training and observe "ethics" as medical profession is not a commercial activity.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Young Ahmed Raza All From Billion

Recent Stories

New China-Europe freight train route launches in e ..

6 minutes ago

Health Authority advises to adopt protective measu ..

6 minutes ago

Govt to provide science & technology education to ..

3 minutes ago

DPR Interior Ministry Says Established Names of Uk ..

3 minutes ago

14 held with contraband in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

Poverty rates in Tibet drops to 5.6 percent

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.