Govt allocates generous budget for health sector: DMS SGRH

Punjab government is focusing on health sector reforms and has allocated generous amount of funds in the budget for health department for new as well as ongoing projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab government is focusing on health sector reforms and has allocated generous amount of funds in the budget for health department for new as well as ongoing projects.

This was stated by DMS Admin II of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) Dr Ahmed Raza Khan while commenting on the budgetary allocation of Rs279 billion in the current budget for the health sector during an exclusive talk with APP here on Wednesday.

He said that 'Mother & Child Care' project was under consideration and soon work would be started on it.

Responding to a question about the gynae speciality in the hospital, he said the hospital was providing tertiary care to patients and the hospital was launched in 1947 as a trust hospital.

He said that four units of gynae department comprising around 200 beds were operational round the clock while the bed strength of the hospital had reached 972.

He said the hospital with over 30 departments was catering to 600 patients in OPDs and 300 patients in Emergency block daily.

Dr Ahmad Raza said that free medicines were being provided to patients especially indoor patients, and nominal charges were being received from well-to-do patients for tests,adding that needy patients were availing all kinds of test facilities free-of-cost.

The DMS said that the Punjab Healthcare Commission declared SGRH had good gynae facility as compared to other hospitals.

He called upon young doctors to undergo professional training and observe "ethics" as medical profession is not a commercial activity.