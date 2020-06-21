UrduPoint.com
Govt Allocates Hefty Amount In Budget For Minorities Development: CM's Aide

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 08:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, Wazirzada, on Sunday said that first time a tax-free and pro-poor budget was presented in the province, in which a significant amount was allocated for the welfare of minorities as Rs. 67 crore allocated for other projects including imparting skills to minority youth in integrated districts.

He said this while talking to media during his visit of Khyber district along with MPAs, Ravi Kumar, Ranjit Singh and Wilson Wazir.

The budget has allocated huge amount for the development of recently merged districts. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, it is time to address the grievances of the tribal people, who were neglected in the past.

He said that CM Mahmood Khan gave top most priority for the development of the minority community of the province.

He added that the provincial government continues to provide financial assistance to deserving people. At the same time, several projects were being launched to make the youth skilful and provincial government would provide financial assistance to the minority community to start small scale businesses in the integrated districts so that our youth can be employed.

Wazirzada said that work was being done on allocating admission quota in all educational institutions of the province while implementation of quota in government jobs was being ensured.

