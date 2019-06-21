Govt allocates huge amount for uplift of destitute segments: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Friday termed budget 2019-20 as a gift for destitute segments of society as huge amount had been allocated for improving their living standard.

Participating in the budget discussion in the National Assembly, she said the present government had presented a best budget and appreciated the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for allocating an amount of Rs100 million for uplift of poor people of the society.

She said due to poor policies of past governments, country's people had fully rejected their politics and fully supporting the government of PTI.

She said past government of PML-N looted the state money in the name of clean drinking water. She added their leadership was also involved in many other corruption scandals.

She said telephone bills, other utility bills and even staff expanses were paid from national exchequer.

She thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for allocating Rs7.8 billion for handling climate change and calamities.

She said funds had been allocated for far-flung areas of the South Punjab including Saraiki areas.

She said it was for the first time that a huge amount had been allocated for establishing seven universities in South Punjab. She added new hospitals would also be established in less developed areas of South Punjab.

Chaudhary Muhammad Barjees Tahir of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) expressed concerns over the country's economic team and sought details of conditions agreed with International Monetary Fund (IMF) for $6 billion loan.

He said the target by the government to generate Rs5.555 trillion revenue during the year 2019-20 was not realistic.

Fazal Muhammad Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) said Charsadda was the only district which had no gas transmission line, adding that now a company was preparing to finance the pipeline for which the government cooperation was needed.

He said there was also need of constructing a flash-flood protection wall in Charsadda due to its location in plain area.

He expressed confidence that the country would come out of economic crisis under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Mohammad Aslam Bhootani, an independent MNA from Balochistan, said there should be an effective strategy to meet electricity needs of Gwadar deep seaport city, which was an ultimate destination of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said locust attack had played havoc in different areas of Balochistan including Lasbella, Turbat and Gwadar.

Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said it was his 29th Federal Budget he attended as a lawmaker.

He said his party would make efforts to maintain good atmosphere to run business of the House.

Shah said increased inflation was affecting poor segments of the society and urgent measures were required to mitigate their sufferings.

Recalling the PPP government's past performance and inherited challenges, he said his government devised a prudent strategy under which petroleum prices were not allowed to increase, faced the issue of terrorism, maintained Dollar price against Pakistani rupee, strengthened the agriculture sector and gave due share to provinces under National Finance Commission (NFC) award in a democratic way.

As compared to the PPP, he said, the PTI formed its government in considerably better conditions.

He admitted that the previous governments committed 'criminal negligence' in construction of new water reservoirs, adding his party would vote for passage of the Federal Budget 2019-20 subject to allocation of 15 percent of the budget for water dams.

MNA Khuraam Dastgeer claimed that there were no incentives for farmers and growers and suggested to announce subsidy for them.

He said the government should make efforts to control inflation. He added the government should take measures for addressing the genuine issues of people.