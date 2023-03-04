UrduPoint.com

Govt Allocates More Than 78 Billion For Next Installment Of Benazir Kafalat Program: Shazia Marri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Govt allocates more than 78 billion for next installment of Benazir Kafalat program: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri Saturday said that the government has allocated an amount of more than 78 billion for the next installment of the Benazir Kafalat program while the annual budget for the program is 252 billion rupees.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Benazir Dynamic Registry Center under the Benazir Income Support Program in Khangarh, she informed that so far 8 lakh 72 thousand surveys have been completed in Benazir Dynamic Registry Centers.

"Six Dynamic Registry Centers have been set up in Muzaffargarh district while currently, more than 3 lakh 21 thousand families in Muzaffargarh district are being given scholarships under the Benazir Income Support Program," she stated.

Related Topics

Budget Muzaffargarh Khangarh Government Billion

Recent Stories

National Human Rights Institution delegation visit ..

National Human Rights Institution delegation visits National Human Rights Counci ..

9 minutes ago
 SEHA to host 12th International Radiology Conferen ..

SEHA to host 12th International Radiology Conference in Al Ain

39 minutes ago
 Sunreef Yachts chooses UAE for global expansion pl ..

Sunreef Yachts chooses UAE for global expansion plans

2 hours ago
 PM affirms fraternal ties with Qatar in diverse fi ..

PM affirms fraternal ties with Qatar in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 PM to leave for Qatar tomorrow to attend UN Confer ..

PM to leave for Qatar tomorrow to attend UN Conference on LDCs

2 hours ago
 Chief Of The Naval Staff Chaired 49Th Bog Meeting ..

Chief Of The Naval Staff Chaired 49Th Bog Meeting At Bahria University Islamabad

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.