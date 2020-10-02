Govt allocates over 27 bln to rehabilitates Pakistan Railways track

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The government had provided more than Rs 27.4 billion to Pakistan Railways to complete development and rehabilitation projects during the two years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to make the department self sufficient.

The department had completed the projects included doubling of track from Khanewal to Raiwind-246 kilometers with a cost of Rs 14.2 billion, mechanization of track maintenance, rehabilitation of rolling stock and track, reopening of rail car from Kohat-Rawalpindi-Kohat section, up gradation of VHF communication system for operational staff, rehabilitation re-manufactured 300 traction motors and others, an official told APP.

Pakistan Railways, he said through special initiatives and projects, managed to generate an additional revenue of Rs 10 billion that helped in reducing its annual deficit by Rs 4 billion and an absorption of Rs 6 billion additional bill in respect of increasing cost of the fuel as well as of pay and pension bill.

He said that during financial year 2018-19, earning of the department stood at Rs 54.59 billion compared to Rs 49.50 billion for financial year 2017-18 which was the highest revenue ever achieved by the department. The Annual deficit lowered from Rs 36.00 billion to Rs 32 billion.

The official said the revenue target has been increased from Rs 53 billions to Rs 58 billion for the current year.

Up-till December 31, last year Rs 27,967.195 million has been earned against the budgetary target of Rs 27,499.967 million for the period.

Regarding the freight business, the earning was increased to Rs 10,285.466 million against target of Rs 10,039.970 million upto December-2019.

He said Pakistan Railways had added 24 new passenger trains in its train operations and all were refurbished locally at the department installations in Lahore and Islamabad. The new trains attracted around 08 million new passengers and grabbing additional revenue of Rs 5 billion.

The department had increased the number of rail passengers to 70 million, travelling in one year by trains. The Pakistan Railways have increased its freight volume form 4 percent to 7percent by introducing special container goods trains.

He said Pakistan Railways introduced live tracking system, provided free Wi-Fi facility at major stations as well as initiated establishment of state of the art command & control centre at Lahore headquarters to bring safety, efficiency and improvement in its network. Over one million customers are availing free live tracking through their smart phones.

Pakistan Railways had renovated and up-graded Lahore, Hasan Abdal and Nankana Sahib Railway Stations.1,365 numbers High Capacity/ High Speed Hopper Wagons inducted to enhance earning as well as efficiency, he added.