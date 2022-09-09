UrduPoint.com

Govt Allocates Over Rs 207.917 Mln For Construction Of MATRC

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2022 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal government has allocated Rs 207.917 million under the Public Service Development Programme (PSDP) 2002-23 for the Construction of (MATRC) Model Addicts Treatment and Rehabilitation Center (MATRC) in Islamabad.

According to an official of the Ministry of Narcotics, as per sections 52 and 53 of the CNSA Act 1997, the responsibility for the registration and rehabilitation of drug addicts falls within the purview of the provincial government. However to provide quality treatment and meet the growing deficiency of treatment facilities the Anti-Narcotics force has undertaken various steps.

45 bedded centres two Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Centres were established in Islamabad and Quetta for the rehabilitation of drug addictsThird Model Addiction Treatment & Rehabilitation Centre " Benazir Shaheed ANF Hospital" has been established on May 2010 in Karachi. It is a 60 bedded hospital. "Elimination of drugs from society was imperative to ensure a healthy society," he said.

