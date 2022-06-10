Govt allocates over Rs 207.917 mln for Narcotics Control Division under PSDP 2022-23

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal Government has allocated Rs 207.917 million under Public Service Development Programme (PSDP) for Narcotics Control Division for the fiscal year 2022-23.

According to a budgetary document released here on Friday, an amount of Rs 207.917 million has been allocated for ongoing scheme in the PSDP 2022-23.

The ongoing scheme include Construction of (MATRC) Islamabad at a cost of Rs 207.917 million.