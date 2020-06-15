UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Allocates Over Rs 42 Bln For OLMT Project

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 06:40 PM

Govt allocates over Rs 42 bln for OLMT project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :-:The Punjab government has earmarked Rs 42.333 billion for the ongoing project of Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT), in the fiscal budget 2020-21.

According to the budget documents, the allocated amount would be used for land acquisition, structural compensation and other expenses.

The government has also allocated Rs 317 million for transportdepartment to carry out the on-going schemes.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Budget Metro Orange Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen Discusses with UNRWA Commissioner-Gen ..

43 seconds ago

OPPO Launches All-round Flagship Find X2 Pro with ..

4 minutes ago

Data-powered governments are more agile and succes ..

26 minutes ago

5,000 COVID-19 tests for Sharjah government employ ..

26 minutes ago

SEHA unveils UAE&#039;s first Ct scanning technolo ..

41 minutes ago

Emirates Institute for Banking webinar discusses p ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.