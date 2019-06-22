Govt allocates Rs. 1 billion in Budget 2019-20 for welfare of minority community.: Ansar Majeed

Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi Saturday said the government had allocated Rs. 1 billion in the Budget 2019-20 for the welfare and betterment of minority community

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi Saturday said the government had allocated Rs. 1 billion in the Budget 2019-20 for the welfare and betterment of minority community.

Addressing a cheque distribution ceremony here among the minorities at Mazhar Hall, the provincial minister said that minorities were always ignored in the past but the incumbent government paid special attention in the budget.

He said that Punjab government had distributed scholarships worth Rs. 30 million among the intelligent minority students two times during the last four months.

He said that Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar approved a collective fund worth Rs. 1 million for 207 needy Christians of Sargodha district.