Govt allocates Rs 104m for ongoing development schemes of HR Division under PSDP 2024-25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The government has allocated a sum of Rs.104 million for eight ongoing development schemes of Human Rights (HR) Division under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024-25.

According to budgetary documents, an amount of Rs 20 million has been allocated for the ongoing project, "Establishment of Project Planing and Monitoring Unit (PMU) of the Ministry of Human Righs (MoHR).

Around Rs 14 million have been earmarked for the "Establishment of Sub-Office of Human Rights in the Newly Merged Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa".

For "Institutional Strengthening of MoHR (Revised)", an amount of Rs 14.324 million has been allocated. Similarly, an amount of Rs 13.581 million has been set aside for the ongoing project of "Human Rights Coordination and Monitoring Unit for National Mechanism for Reporting and Follow-up (NMRF)".

An amount of Rs 13.000 million has been allocated for "Pilot Project for the Establishment of Transgender Protection Centre Islamabad".

It is worth mentioning here that Rs 11.795 million has been allocated for "Acquisition of Land, Feasibility Study, Detail Designing, Construction of Boundary Wall and Guard Room for the Project Construction of Child Protection Institute on Plot No. 81 at Sector H-11/4 Islamabad".

Around Rs 8.9 million has been allocated for the project of "Human Rights Awareness Programme", while, an amount of around Rs 8.4 million has been allocated for "Establishment of Human Rights Information Management System".