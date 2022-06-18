UrduPoint.com

Govt Allocates Rs 105 Billion For Construction Of Dams: Khursheed Shah

Sumaira FH Published June 18, 2022 | 12:29 AM

Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah on Friday said the government had allocated Rs 105 billion in the federal budget 2022-23 for the construction of dams, and the amount would be increased by Rs 25 billion, if needed

Talking to ptv news, he said the government had expedited the construction work on Dasu, Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams with the aim to complete them at earliest for conserving water.

The minister said he will visit every under-construction dam four times in a year to ensure the quality of work as well as to resolve the grievances of the local community.

The construction of new dams would not only help address water and energy crisis rather but also generate jobs, and tourism and business opportunities, he added.

Shah said the rivers need dredging and lining to enhance the water storage capacity and that he would raise this issue in the cabinet meetings. "The government should ensure the provision of irrigation water to the agriculture sector for protecting our food basket."He said, the government was working to strengthen the national economy besides providing relief to the farmers and government servants. In the budget, the government had taken revolutionary steps for the agriculture sector which had been the backbone of the economy, he said, adding, the provincial governments should launch awareness programmes to impart knowledge to farmers about certified seeds for boosting their produce.

